Ghana Based Gambian Curvaceous Actress Princess Shyngle Releases New Dazzing Promo Photos

Ghana Based Gambian Actress/Producer/Model, Princess Shyngle is back at it again as she releases new teasing promo photos. The “Why should I get married actress” looks super hot in kente bikini alongside shots in African wear and even more gorgeous in a couple of head shots.

The curvaceous actress is set to premiere her latest movie which was shot in Nigeria about a month Ago “THE 30 YEAR-OLD VIRGIN” in Ghana very soon. The movie stars herself, popular Nollywood actors IK Ogbonna, Bucci Franklin, Jennifer John and many more. She recently premiered her movie “The mysterious wedding planner” in Liberia and Gambia respectively.

The Ghana Movie Awards nominee started a new talk show on YouTube “HOT TALK WITH PRINCESS SHYNGLE” where she shares with her fans relationship advice and lots more.

Checkout the photos from her latest s promo shoot below for your viewing pleasure…







































