Music News | 27 September 2016 12:55 CET

Stonebwoy, Efya, And EL Were Paid $4,000 For Coke Deal – Shatta Wale

“Mahama Paper” famed Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has alleged that his colleagues in the music industry namely Stonebwoy, Efya, EL and Feli Nuna were paid an amount of only $4,000 for 2016 Coke Studio Africa Season 4.

Explaining how he rejected an initial proposal from Coke Africa, the ‘Baby Chop Kiss’ hitmaker on Pluzz FM, told the host Sammy Flex, he is a serious business minded person and don’t take exceptions to his work and money.

“They first offered me $ 4,000 and explained '' 'did some of the artistes they have worked accepted the same amount. But I told them if indeed some artistes have taken it, I am different and I do not take delight in sitting on a plane.

I always do business so I asked my management to talk to them and add some money. So they went and came back with $ 15,000. They spent about 1 and half years to draw this final conclusion

"They (Ghanaian artistes) were paid $ 4,000 each. That's How They see Ghanaian artistes. They cannot stand for the right thing," he added.

Coke Studio Africa is a non-competitive show seeking to bring together and showcase the diversity of African musical talent. Season 4 includes artistes from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Nigeria, Mozambique, Ethiopia, Togo, Ghana, Cameroon and Ivory Coast.

Music News

By: Andy Lumor
