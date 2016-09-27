Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
General News | 27 September 2016 12:50 CET

Collaborating With Trey Songz Is A Dream Come True – Stonebwoy

Source: Berniceblog.com

Ghanaian award winning dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has stated that meeting and sharing the same stage with American music star Trey Songz at this year’s Coke Studio Africa season 4 is a dream come true.

Explaining how privileged he feels with such big opportunity in an interview with Sammy Flex on Pluzz Fm, the ‘Baafira’ hitmaker said “It’s the dream of other artistes to get to such platform and this has come to reality for myself”.

“For me as an artiste, this is an enviable position right now for me. It’s the dream of other artistes to get to such platform and this has to reality for myself. I do give thank God…”

Tremaine Aldon Neverson better known as Trey Songz or "Trigga Trey", is an American singer, songwriter, record producer and actor from Virginia. He is popular for his song ‘Na Na’, Slow Motion and others.

For the final episode of Coke Studio Africa 4, Trey Songz will record a song and stage live music performances with Nyashinski (Kenya), Vanessa MDEE (Tanzania), Rema Namakula (Uganda), Neyma (Mozambique), Serge Beynaud (DRC), Lij Michael (Ethiopia), Patoranking (Nigeria) and Stonebwoy (Ghana).

Coke Studio Africa is a non-competitive show seeking to bring together and showcase the diversity of African musical talent. Season 4 includes artistes from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Nigeria, Mozambique, Ethiopia, Togo, Ghana, Cameroon and Ivory Coast.

