Prophecy: Shatta Wale Shall Become A Pastor

The Head Pastor of Trinity Baptist Church, Pastor Kingsley Appiagyei, has said he has seen dancehall artiste Shatta Wale in a revelation preaching the gospel to win souls for God, adding that he's seriously praying to ensure that it comes to pass.

Delivering a sermon at the end of this year's Integrity Conference under the theme 'Supreme Jesus', Pastor Appiagyei indicated that Shatta Wale is one of the most intelligent artistes in the country.

The service which was witnessed by Kasapa FM's journalist, Akwasi Nsiah, saw some of the congregation marvelled with signs of shock on their faces pertaining to the revelation by the man of God.

An earlier publication by Kasapafmonline.com on November 9, 2015, indicated that the controversial dancehall artiste in an interview with Ultimate FM's Naa Klordey disclosed that if he receives that calling from the omnipotent to put down his musical tools to preach his word, he will not turn his back on God.

“If the Lord asks me to put down my musical tools to preach his word, there will not be turning back,” he assured.

Shatta Wale intimated that if the Lord asks him to stand in front of the pulpit and preach his word to people he will gladly do so to convert souls for Christ.

The artiste who claimed that sometimes his prophecies come through disclosed he is a highly spiritual person who does not joke with God and the Bible.

“I believe I can lay my hands on a sick person and make him/her strong,” he said.

-kasapafmonline