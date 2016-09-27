Nana Quame Unhappy With MUSIGA, GHAMRO

UK-based Ghanaian highlife musician, Nana Quame, has declared that the Ghana Music Right Organisation (GHAMRO) should be closed down until good structures are put in place to streamline its operations.

He stressed that due to lack of transparency, professionalism and good structures to protect the interest of its members, a large number of the members cannot make ends meet.

Speaking to Nii Arday Clegg Snr on the Morning Starr on Starr FM, Nana Quame stated that the entire leadership of GHAMRO has failed to live up to expectation and doing little to support the growth of the music industry.

The highlife musician disclosed that most of the players in the music industry in Ghana who cannot make ends meet are dying like dogs.

“I was supposed to be one of the richest musicians in this country but our structures are poor in Ghana, entertainers are dying like dogs. It's the truth. Some musicians can’t even afford three square meals a day,” he revealed on the show.

The 'Atia Donko' hitmaker also called for the closure of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), saying since it came into existence, it has also done nothing to protect the interest of Ghanaian musicians.

“I was paid just GH¢400 as my royalty for seven years. We talk too much as a people. We hate the truth and you’re blacklisted for telling the truth as a musician. If you do not make hit songs, no one will invite you for shows. I don’t know how things are going to change with regards to the art industry, to me, MUSIGA should be privatised; things will work better if we do,” he added.

He stated that stakeholders should put in place proper structures to protect the interest of the musicians and also flush out those who want to enrich themselves through the sweat of musicians.

