Stonebwoy, Edem, others to perform at Deza festival

Ghana's award winning artistes Stonebwoy Burninton, Edem and others are set to perform at this year's Deza (Palm Festival) celebration by the people of Dzodze in the Volta Region.

The Bhim Nation leader and the VRMG leader will be joined by other zestful Ghanaian artists at the White Dove Hotel to herald the grand durbar of the festival on Saturday.

Other artistes include Choirmaster (Eugene Baah) of Praye fame, Eduwodzi, Allan Cash, Latino, Startic, Keeny Ice, Scat Bada, Gabi and Lord Morgan would be passing through.

Organizers of the show, Paradise One Entertainment and Sizzla One Entertainment promise a thrilling show and exhilarating performance from the various artists to herald the celebrations.

Mr Seth Gafah, CEO of paradise One Entertainment told Citinews the show for the VRMG leader is to pay homage to the town which chiefly influences his lyrical prowess.

The Palm festival (Deza) by the people of Dzodze Traditional Area in the Ketu North District is celebrated annually to among other things rejuvenate the palm industry in the area and award hardworking farmers.

This year's celebration is on the theme “15th Dzodze Deza-Bringing the people together for peace and development”.

The Guest of Honour for Festival is H.E. John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana.

By: King Nobert Akpablie/citifmonline.com/Ghana