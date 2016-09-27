Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
General News | 27 September 2016 10:06 CET

Actors Naomi Watts, Liev Schreiber separate after 11 years together

By Reuters

Actors Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber are splitting up after 11 years together, the couple said in a statement on Monday.

Watts, 47, and Schreiber, 48, said that “the best way forward for us as a family is to separate as a couple.”

“It is with great love, respect and friendship in our hearts that we look forward to raising our children together and exploring this new phase of our relationship,” they said, asking for privacy for their two young sons.

Their separation follows on the heels of Hollywood power couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s sudden divorce announcement last week. [nL2N1BW106]

Australian actress Watts, who has been nominated or two Oscars, and Schreiber, the star of “Ray Donovan” have been involved since 2005 and have never been married. Watts had previously dated Australian actor Heath Ledger.

Watts and Schreiber star together in the upcoming boxing drama “The Bleeder.” Schreiber will also star on Broadway in “Les Liaisons Dangereuses,” opening next month, in which he plays a promiscuous Frenchman.

General News

AFTER ALL CAN OUR PAST BE WASHED AWAY TOTALLY?
By: akoaso -H-H
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img