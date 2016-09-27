Award winning Hiplife artist, Shatta Wale, has described the use of his ‘Mahama Paper’ song as the official campaign song of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) as one of God’s many miracles.

According to him, he couldn’t have had a better person endorsing his song than the President of Ghana which is a big boost to his musical career.

Party stalwarts were seen singing along and dancing to Shatta Wale’s song when it was played at the just ended NDC manifesto launch in Sunyani as well the campaign launch in Cape Coast.

The NDC appears to have made the song an official campaign song, but Shatta Wale has insisted that he hasn’t sold the rights to the song to the NDC.

Speaking to Kasapa News, Shatta Wale stated that he as a musician will not go out of his way to endorse any political party or Presidential candidate as his fans cuts across the political divide in Ghana.

“I’ve not sold the song, as for me Shatta, I’m doing my job…for instance if the NPP calls on me to perform at their function I will do that, if the NDC also calls on me, I’ll do same but I will not do that to endorse any political party, or ask my fans to vote for this party or that one because the votes lie with the people, they will decide.”

He added: “The use of my song as the official campaign song of the NDC is one of the miracles of God. If I’ve played a song and the President who is ruling Ghana is using it for his campaign then I don’t have a problem with that. In the same way the NPP can also get a song that they will use to do their campaign. This should tell everyone that my fans are not only on the street or the radio presenters but I have fans when it comes to the political industry. So if Mahama is using it for his campaign…the reward comes from God, so we leave everything to God.”