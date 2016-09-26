With the string of celebrity endorsements going round, Kwaw Kese has come out to rubbish reports that he declared his support for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the December elections.

In a Facebook post, Kwaw Kese retorted, “I have never said that anywhere and don’t even take part in any voting… I don’t support and would never support any political party.”

He also noted that, he was pursuing the option of suing “any blogger or media house reporting these lies.”

Kwaw Kese’s denial notwithstanding, the NPP already has already received endorsements from the likes of Cwesi Oteng, Agya Koo Lucky Mensah , Wisa Greid , Dada KD, Kwabena Kwabena, Barima Sidney, Leo Mensah, Daddy Lumba and Nana Quame.

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale also came out to rubbish similar reports by saying he had no intentions of endorsing any political party and their candidate.

In a Facebook post, the dancehall artiste was explicit in his non-partisanship saying, “…I will not endorse any political party or its candidate but rather preach peace and entertain their gathering!”

