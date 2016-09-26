Court adjourns Daasebre Dwamena's burial case to October 14

The burial of late highlife musician, Daasebre Dwamena may not come off on the date set by the family because the Koforidua High Court has adjourned a case seeking to stop the burial. .

The case followed misunderstandings between the two families - paternal and maternal - of the late Daasebre Dwamena over the burial.

The maternal family has argued that by tradition, the people of Anomabo in the Central region, where Daasebre’s mum hails from, is supposed to bury him.

The paternal side of Daasebre's family countered this argument by insisting that by their customs and traditions, a dad buries a son.

This side of the family after the musicians death at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra on Friday, July 29, 2016 had to deal with a stand-off with the Muslim community over who has the right to bury his mortal remains. They agreed to bury the late musician on the October 14.

The matrilineal family prayed the court to decide on who has the right to bury the musicians, after a hearing on Monday, September 26. The case was adjourned to October 14, same date the paternal family had settled on for the burial.

The court had slapped the family from Anomabo with a GHc500 fine for failing to appear before it when the case was called. The court later rescinded the decision when they appeared later and pleaded for clemency.

Yaw Boateng, brother of the late highlife musician and a member of patrilineal family, Myjoyonline.com gathers, had told the court they were no longer interested in pursuing the case.

They told the court they were ready to release the body to the maternal side for burial. The judge, however, adjourned the case October 14 to give the court's ruling.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ernest Dela Aglanu (Twitter: @delaXdela / email: [email protected] )