Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie reportedly had ‘Ironclad’ prenuptial agreement

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who announced their split last week, reportedly signed a solid prenuptial agreement outlining the division of their combined assets, according to TMZ.

The website notes that Pitt and Jolie, who married in 2014 after almost 10 years together, had an agreement in place detailing the specifics about who gets what in regards to their combined wealth ― a reported $400 million. Sources told TMZ the prenup is “ironclad.”

The couple owns a total of 12 properties between them, all of which were purchased before they married. TMZ notes that seven of the properties belong to Pitt, two belong to Jolie, and three belong to both of them. Those three ― a vineyard in France, a mansion in New Orleans and an apartment in New York ― are divvied up explicitly in the prenup, TMZ reports. A representative for Pitt declined to comment on the agreement.

Real estate may be the least of Pitt's and Jolie's worries, though. Following the news of their separation, things got pretty messy.

Jolie's dad, actor Jon Voight, added his thoughts on his daughter's decision to file for divorce, saying that he was “concerned.”

Meanwhile, the internet freaked out over the split, somehow dragging Marion Cotillard into the whole thing amid accusations that she and Pitt had an affair, evidently based on the simple fact that they co-star in the upcoming “Allied.”

Pitt is also reportedly under investigation for child abuse involving one of the six Jolie-Pitt children on the family's private plane.

When Jolie filed for divorce, she requested full physical custody of the couple's six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox. Sources told TMZ that the separation, listed as beginning Sept. 15, was a result of Pitt's parenting methods and consumption of marijuana and alcohol.

The outlet reports that Pitt plans to fight for joint physical custody.

The Huffington Post has reached out for further comment from legal representatives for both Pitt and Jolie and will update this post accordingly.

