General News | 26 September 2016 18:02 CET

I Haven't Endorsed NPP - Kwaw Kese

Source: Berniceblog.com
Ghanaian rapper Kwaw Kese has debunked reports that he has declared his support for the Presidential Candidate of the NPP, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo.

Debunking the reports on his facebook page, he told his fans to disregard such publication.

“There is news going around that I have said I'll vote for a particular political party. Pls ignore that in the name of God.

I have never said that anywhere and don't even take part in any voting. This is false news and my team and I are working to sue any blogger or media house reporting these lies.

I don't support and would never support any political party. What I support is GHANA.

Pls tell your friends and everybody around you that this is a false News and they must ignore it.", he wrote.

General News

Members

