Ghanaian movie actress, Matilda Asare has said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government has collapsed the Ghanaian movie industry.

Matilda Asare asserted most movie producers have lost interest to continue with movie production due to the bad governance of the ruling NDC government.

“We are not politicians, what we do is movie making but we have to speak on bad things that are happening in our country. God will even judge us if we sit unconcerned. The NDC government has failed Ghanaians…No improvement has been attained since they came into power. They have even collapsed the movie industry. Producers are now investing their monies into mobile phone business.

“Some of our colleagues have travelled outside the country for greener pastures because of their bad governance. We will not sit unconcern for them to destroy the country. Most of the gurus in the movie industry will join us to preach about change of government. All what the NDC are promising are just lies,” she told Ark Fm’s Nana Kwame Adjei Bohyen.

“We have not taken anything from the NPP…it is a sacrificial thing that we are doing. It is from our heart and we think about the future of the country. Former President John Agyekum Kufuor did not leave the country in a bad state for them…why then should we suffer?”

Matilda added: “I never thought of traveling outside this country when the NPP government was in power but I have been travelling a lot in the era of the NDC government because I do not have any happiness for being in Ghana. We are declaring our support for Nana Akufo Addo to turn things around. Ghana is going backwards.”

Matilda Asare, Agya Koo, Socrate Sarfo, Leo Mensah, Bibi Bright,Lucky Mensah and A Plus and other Ghanaian celebrities have declared their support for the NPP presidential candidate in the forthcoming general elections.