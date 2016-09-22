Popular Kumawood actor Abraham Kofi Davis known in showbiz as Salinko says Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom’s competency in achieving results made him a member of the Progressive Peoples Party.

Salinko known on the screens for his acting skills on Tuesday demonstrated that he can equally command space in the political arena when he mounted the podium to campaign for Dr Nduom and Clement Abaidoo in Nyanfeku Ekroful in the central region.

‘’I decided to come out to openly declare support for the PPP because of the persona and track record of the party’s flag bearer. I have loved his work from the fringes, but I decided that I will get involved to help get Dr Nduom elected as president’’.

He encouraged the electorates to support the candidature of Clement Abaidoo as his age makes him the right person to lead the constituency to the legislative house to lobby for development for the deprived constituency.

On his part, Clement Abaidoo promised the people that he will help revamp the collapsed orange juice factory to present the orange glut in the area.

Dr Nduom and the PPP campaign team began the ‘’don’t waste your vote’’ tour in the central region and has already visited the Mfantseman, Effutu, KEEA and the Cape North constituencies.