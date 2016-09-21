KODA, Cindy Thompson for ‘Helen Yawson Live In Concert”  

This Sunday, September 25, the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Calvary Temple, Sakumono in Accra, will host this year's edition of the 'Helen Yawson Live In Concert'.

Gospel artiste Helen Yawson who is also the headline artiste will rock the stage alongside some seasoned gospel music icons in Ghana.

The concert which will kick off at 4:30pm is expected to pull hundreds of music lovers to the venue to witness the thrilling live musical performances.

The concert promises to be fun-packed with great doses of inspiring song ministrations.

The gospel singer is expected to rock the stage alongside some selected Ghanaian seasoned gospel music icons like Cindy Thompson, Kofi Owusu Dua Anto (KODA), among others.

Fifth in the series, 'Helen Yawson Live In Concert' which began in 2012 inspires the essence of praise and worship in Christendom.

In the past years, the show has been graced by Becky Bonney, Joe Mettle, the late Danny Nettey, Cwesi Oteng, Kingzkid, South African legend Lionel Peterson of Peace fame, Thread Stone (a rock band from Nigeria) and Accra Symphony Orchestra.

With a singing ministry spanning over 20 years, Pastor Helen Yawson, a pastor and worship leader at Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC), Ghana, has five albums to her credit – 'Blessed & Highly Favoured', 'Forever Grateful', 'Anyday' and 'My God & I'.

Helen Yawson has over the years shared the stage with gospel greats like Andraé Crouch , Alvin Slaughter , Ron Kenoly , Jessy Dixon , Mary Mary and Daniel Winans .

Helen Yawson's ministry is undoubtedly unique, marked as it is by the heart of a woman who is determined to lead the nation in true, unbridled worship to a God who so deeply desires it.

By George Clifford Owusu