General News | 21 September 2016 16:41 CET

Dumelo, Bismark Cast In ‘Heels & Sneakers’

By Daily Guide

Celebrated actors, John Dumelo and Bismark The Joke, will be making appearances in the next season of 'Heels & Sneakers', a series by YN Productions.

A teaser for the season two of the series released on Saturday captured John Dumelo acting as a man of God, while Bismark acted as a neighbourhood victor.

It is, however, yet to be confirmed when the season two will start showing, but it will definitely be very soon.

The season one started off with many new faces, but season two promises to be different.

'Heels & Sneakers' is currently one of the award-winning series on Ghanaian TV screens. It shows on GHone TV every Wednesdays at 8: 30pm.

The campus lifestyle series is directed by Maxwell Awuni, and produced by Yvonne Nelson's YN Productions.

Its original cast include Doris Sackitey, Yvonne Nelson, Jason El-Agha, Regina Van-Helvert, Pappy Kojo, Ian Wordi, Andrea Owusu, Matilda Owusu, Belinda Dzattah, Mahalia Bamford and a host of others

By Francis Addo (Twitter: @fdee50   Email: [email protected] )

Always never start something if you think you can't finish; once you start it, then endeavour to finish.
By: Kofi Osei (London)
