Ghana Music Awards UK 2016 Slated For Nov. 5 

The organisers of Ghana Music Awards UK 2016 have officially announced that the 2016 edition of the award scheme will take place on November 5 at the Gaumont Palace, 9 The Broadway

Wood Green London N22 6DS.

This year's event seeks to foster the development of the Ghanaian music industry and reward those in the industry who have excelled in the four main music genres in Ghana, namely gospel, hiplife, highlife and traditional music.

A number of top Ghanaian music stars have also been invited to perform at the event which is expected to attract all the stakeholders in the showbiz industry in Ghana and Europe.

With a desire to give nominees the best treatment deserving of stars on the night of the event, a series of protocol arrangements are being tabled.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Alordia Promotions, Nii Ofori Tackie, known in the music scene as DJ Alordia, who is organising the event in partnership with Edmond Tackie of West Coast UK, said preparations are far advanced to make this year's event historic.

He stressed that this year's event will attract a large number of personalities from the creative industry in Ghana and Europe as well as a number of local and international artistes.