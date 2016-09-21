Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
General News | 21 September 2016 15:36 CET

Kumawood actors officially endorse Nana Akufo-Addo

By zionfelix.net

Agya Koo, Matilda Asare and other Kumawood actors have officially announced their support for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and its flag bearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The actors made the announcement on Wednesday, September 21 at a press conference held at Patasi in Kumasi.

The event was held to also announce a project Agya Koo and his colleague actors have setup dubbed “Agenda 57% 4 Nana Addo” ahead of the December 7 polls.

The comic actor and his colleagues at the press conference expressed their disappointment in the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) government and asked the public to vote them out of office during this year’s election.

Aside Agya Koo and Matilda Asare, other actors who were at the press conference were Nyankuta, Ras Nene, Mama Cali and Adwoa Bene.

Below are some pictures from the press conference the actors organised in Kumasi to formally tell Ghanaians that they will be campaigning for Nana Addo to help him win this year’s general election.

