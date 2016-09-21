Hip-life artiste Omanhene Pozzo dies

Hip-life artiste, Omanhene Pozzo has died.

The artiste who was reportedly battling a brain condition in the last few months died on Wednesday, September 21 at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

Pozzo, known for hit songs such as ‘Kyenkyen Bi Adi Meawu’ and ‘Me dofo adaada me’ in the early 90s was admitted to the Neuro Surgical Ward of the 37 Military Hospital in April this year but was discharged after undergoing a successful brain surgery.

Formerly of the Nananom music group, he was recently readmitted to the hospital for post-surgery complications till he died.

Barimah Sydney, a former member of the Nananom confirmed the death in a Facebook post.

By: Jonas Nyabor/Citifmonline.com/Ghana