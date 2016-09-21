Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
General News | 21 September 2016 12:06 CET

Hip-life artiste Omanhene Pozzo dies

By CitiFMonline

Hip-life artiste, Omanhene Pozzo has died.
The artiste who was reportedly battling a brain condition in the last few months died on Wednesday, September 21 at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

Pozzo, known for hit songs such as ‘Kyenkyen Bi Adi Meawu’ and ‘Me dofo adaada me’ in the early 90s was admitted to the Neuro Surgical Ward of the 37 Military Hospital in April this year but was discharged after undergoing a successful brain surgery.

Formerly of the Nananom music group, he was recently readmitted to the hospital for post-surgery complications till he died.

Barimah Sydney, a former member of the Nananom confirmed the death in a Facebook post.


By: Jonas Nyabor/Citifmonline.com/Ghana

General News

Money!Money!Money moves,make sense where it goes.
By: Kellics Klubi
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img