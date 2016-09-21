Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
General News | 21 September 2016 11:41 CET

Hiplife Artiste Omanhene Pozo Dead

By Daily Guide

Hiplife artiste Omanhene Pozo has passed away at the 37 Military Hospital, his wife Tracy confirmed to Starrfmonline.com .

Pozo, who has been on admission for a purported brain surgery passed on Wednesday morning – Founder’s Day.

He has been in and out of hospital between November 2015 and February 2016. Doctors admitted him after his condition deteriorated.

He has been on admission at the Neuro Surgical Ward of the 37 Military Hospital for over a month now.

Omanhene Pozo was originally part of Nananom, one of the very first hiplife groups in Ghana. They were vibrant in the late 1990s.

After leaving the group, he pursued a solo career working with highlife greats like Awurama Badu, Alhaji K. Frimpong and C. K. Mann.

-starrfmonline

I cannot buy what i want but what i need i can buy because it is God who provides needs
By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
