Shatta Wale’s hit song ‘Mahama Paper’ is not a campaign song for the ruling National Democratic Congress, Spokesperson for the Shatta Movement, Chris Koney, has stated.

Some big wigs of the ruling NDC including President Mahama himself danced to the ‘Mahama paper’ song when it was played at the NDC manifesto launch in Sunyani as well as the campaign launch in Cape Coast.

While some believe the song is now an official campaign song for the NDC, others believe that Shatta may sell the rights to the song to the NDC, given its popularity among the party faithful.

But Koney told Accra-based Adom fm that they have not received any official letter from the party, and even if they do, they will decline the request.

He added that his client has no affiliation to the ruling party and the song ‘Mahama paper’ was in no way composed for their campaign for votes in the upcoming general elections.

“The NDC have not yet written to us to allow them use Shatta Wale’s song for their campaign launch and am not sure Shatta Wale and his movement will give them the go ahead”.