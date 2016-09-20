BREAKING NEWS: Angelina Jolie Files For Divorce From Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie has filed for divorce from Brad Pitt.

TMZ reports that the actress filed papers on Monday citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split and asking for physical custody of the couple’s six children.

A source close to the couple said Jolie, 41, made the decision to file because of the way ‘Brad was parenting the children,’ adding that ‘she was extremely upset with his methods.’

That same source claims Jolie became ‘fed up’ with Pitt’s consumption of ‘weed and possibly alcohol’ mixed with his ‘anger problem.’

The pair began dating in 2004 and were married in August 2014.

Jolie, who is being repped by Laura Wasser, is not asking for spousal support in the divorce.

Wasser most recently represented Johnny Depp in his divorce from Amber Heard.

Jolie has listed the separation date as September 15, 2016 , just last Thursday.

The couple had not been seen together in months and were last photographed at a event together in November of last year while promoting their film By the Sea.

This will be the third divorce for Jolie, who was previously married to Sherlock star Johnny Lee Miller and Billy Bob Thornton.

Pitt’s first marriage to actress Jennifer Aniston ended in 2005 as a result of his relationship with Jolie, who he met when the two worked on the 2005 film Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

The split comes less than a year after the two released By the Sea, which told the story of an unhappily married couple.

Jolie directed and starred in the film alongside Pitt, and admitted how difficult the shoot was at times.

‘It was our way of testing ourselves. We knew that if we could get through this, we’d come out even stronger and happier. And we did,’ she said of making the film.

‘We’ve always liked putting ourselves through challenges, even though it was maybe a little more dangerous for us as a couple.’

She then added: ‘I don’t think we want to go through it again though.’

Jolie adopted her first son Maddox in March 2002, two years before she met Pitt on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith back in 2004.

The film was originally set to star Nicole Kidman, but the actress dropped out at the last second.

The couple denied that they were together, even after US Weekly ran photos in August 2005 of the two playing with Maddox at their rented villa on Diani Beach, Kenya.

It was later revealed that Pitt, 52, had been by Jolie’s side one month prior when she adopted daughter Zahara from a orphanage Ethiopia.

Soon after this is when Pitt formally adopted Jolie’s son Maddox, with the children changing their surname to Jolie-Pitt.

The pair finally announced they were together in 2006 after Jolie became pregnant with Pitt’s child.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt was born in May 2006 in Namibia, with the couple choosing to give birth in Africa to avoid a press frenzy.

The following March the couple adopted again, this time travelling to Vietnam and adding 3-year-old Pax Thien as the newest member of the family.

Jolie then became pregnant once more, confirming in May 2008 that the couple was expecting twins.

Knox and Vivienne were born in July of that year, with the first photos of the two selling for an astounding $14 million in a deal between Hello and People.

-dailymail