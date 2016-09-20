Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie has filed for divorce from Brad Pitt and the trigger was a conflict over the kids, TMZ has learned.

Jolie filed legal docs Monday citing irreconcilable differences.

She’s asking for physical custody of the couple’s 6 children. She is asking the judge to give Pitt visitation. It’s significant that she does not want Brad to have joint physical custody but only joint legal custody.

Sources connected with the couple tell us that Angelina’s decision to file has to do with the way Brad was parenting the children and that she was extremely upset with his methods.

We’re told there was no alleged “third person” and her decision to file was solely over Brad’s interaction with their children.

Jolie, who’s being represented by queen Laura Wasser, is not asking for spousal support.

Jolie lists the date of separation as Sept. 15, 2016.

They married in August 2014. They’ve been together since 2004.

The last time we saw them together was in July when they took the twins, Knox and Vivienne,out for breakfast in West Hollywood.