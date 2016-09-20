1st Ghana Music Awards UK Nominations 2016: See the Full List of Nominees

It’s been a big year for Ghanaian music worldwide, and it’s time to celebrate that. The first 2016 Ghana Music Awards UK put together by Alordia Promotion & West Coast UK Entertainment team are just days away, and many of the biggest names in the music industry — including Stonebwoy, R2Bees, Reggie N Bollie and more — are slated to be in attendance.

Dozens of artists from a wide variety of genres, including Afrobeats, Gospel, Highlife, Hiplife, Hiphop, Reggae and Dancehall, are nominated for awards. Shatta Wale, Sarkodie and EL are currently leading the polls, with several nominations each, but who will be taking home highly coveted statuettes on November 5th, is anyone’s guess.

The night’s biggest award — ‘Artiste of the Year’ — will be a race between Shatta Wale, Nero X, SP Kofi Sarpong, Mr. Eazi, Stonebwoy, Bisa Kdei and Sarkodie.

Other artists nominated include Fuse ODG, Kwamz & Flava, Diana Hamilton, Diamond Platnumz, Reggie N Bollie, Keche, Mista Flava,Wizkid, Omar Sterling and more.

The show will feature 26 categories that will be awarded.

The event dubbed is "Recognising the achievements of our musicians” will feature Ghanaian culture and live entertainment.

Before the 2016 Ghana Music Awards — which air live from GAUMONT PALACE (Dominion Center) on November 5th at 8 pm for the categories of UK Based Ghanaian International Artiste of the Year, Most Popular Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Artiste of the Year can vote at this link - Click here to vote or follow link here - http://www.theghanamusicawardsuk.com/voting/index.php/529954?lang=en

The event will be held on Saturday, November 5th, 2016 starting 8pm. The venue for the show is Gaumont Palace formerly known as Dominion Centre, 9 The Broadway Wood Green London N22 6DS.

Tickets are already selling £20 (Standard), £30 (VIP Upstairs sitting) and £40 (VIP Front Row sitting). Tickets can also be purchased online here - http://www.theghanamusicawardsuk.com/tickets.html

Below is a full list of artists nominated for awards at the 1st 2016 Ghana Music Awards UK:

1. AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Patoranking

Fally Ipupa

Davido

AKA

Wizkid

Diamond Platnumz

Olamide

Tekno

2. BEST CLUB DJ OF THE YEAR

DJ Bibi

DJ Fiifi

DJ Invisible

DJ Sawa

DJ Billy

DJ Chris Vibez

3. GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR

Hour by Hour - SP Kofi Sarpong ft. Joyce Blessing

M'asem (Yoboyo) - Kofi Gyan

Wowo Nkwa Wo Wo Ade3 - Mary Owusu

Hyebre Sesafo - Obaapa Christy

Wafom Kwan - Patience Nyarko

Aporsor - Nicholas Omane Acheampong

4. GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Obaapa Christy

Nicholas Omane Acheampong

Joe Mettle

SP Kofi Sarpong

Patience Nyarko

Preachers

5. NEW ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Nero X

Kofi Kinaata

Wisa

Atom

Mr. Eazi

Nii Funny

6. MUSIC PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Mobeatz - Skolom

Bisa Kdei - Brother Brother

Kaywa - Mansa

Beatz Dakay - Mightylele

Dr. Ray - Yewo Krom

Kin Dee - Susuka

The Maker - Chop Kiss

7. BEST MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

MzVee - Hold Me Now

Joey B - U And Me

Obrafour - Nkontompo

YaaYaa - Dumb Drum

Edem - Girlfriend

Teephlow ft. Sarkodie - The Warning

Mr Eazi ft. Sarkodie - Anointing

Becca ft. Bisa Kdei - Hwe

VVIP ft. Samini - Dogo Yaro

8. BEST GROUP OF THE YEAR

VVIP

R2Bees

Keche

4x4

9. BEST RAPPER OF THE YEAR

EL

Guru

Yaa Pono

M.anifest

Pappy Kojo

Flowking Stone

Obrafour

Edem

Sarkodie

Omar Sterling

10. HIPLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

Atom - Yewo krom

EL - Koko

Wisa - Ekikimi ft. Luther

VVIP - Skolom ft. Sena Dagadu

Guru - Pooley Swag

Mr. Eazi - Hollup

11. HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

Bisa Kdei - Mansa

R2Bees - Makoma

Bisa Kdei - Brother Brother

Kofi Kinaata - Susuka

Ofori Amponsah - Alewa ft Sarkodie

Kwabena Kwabena - Tua Mu Daa

12. HIGHLIFE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Bisa Kdei

Afriyie

Ofori Amponsah

Nero X

Kwabena Kwabena

13. MOST POPULAR SONG OF THE YEAR.

Mansa - Bisa Kdei

Brother Brother - Bisa Kdei

Go Higher - Stonebwoy

Ekikimi - Wisa ft. Luther

Baby (Chop Kiss) - Shatta Wale

Yewo Krom - Atom ft. Jhunea

Susuka - Kofi Kinaata

Kakai - Shatta Wale

14. REGGAE / DANCEHALL SONG OF THE YEAR

Go Higher - Stonebwoy

Enemies - Jupitar ft Sarkodie

Mightylele - Stonebwoy

Kakai - Shatta wale

Hold it - Shatta Wale

Pumpum - Rudebwoy Ranking ft Episode

15. REGGAE / DANCEHALL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Stonebwoy

Jupitar

Samini

Episode

Mzvee

Shatta wale

16. AFROBEATS ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Mr. Eazi

D-Cryme

Pappy Kojo

Kofi Kinaata

R2Bees

Wisa

17. BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Mr. Eazi ft. Efya - Skin Tight

VVIP ft. Sena Dagadu - Skolom

Sarkodie ft. Akwaboah - Mewu

Pappy Kojo ft. Sarkodie - Aye Late

Wisa ft. Luther - Ekikimi

D-Cryme ft. Sarkodie - Koko Sakora

Mr Eazi ft. Eugy - Dance For Me

Jupitar ft. Sarkodie - Enemies

Becca ft. Bisa Kdei - Hwe

18. ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Mary - Sarkodie

Elom - EL

Breakthrough - Bisa Kdei

I Believe - SP Kofi Sarpong

After The Storm - Shatta Wale

Necessary Evil - Stonebwoy

Breaking News - Samini

19. ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Shatta Wale

Nero X

Sarkodie

Stonebwoy

Bisa Kdei

SP Kofi Sarpong

EL

Mr. Eazi

20. BEST UK BASED GROUP

Kwamz & Flava

Vibez Squad

NSG

Kraze

CXCV

IRAY MVNT

21. BEST UK BASED AFROBEATS ARTISTE

Jaij Hollands

Mista Silva

K Weezy

Scob Original

Charsey

Kwamz & Flava

22. BEST UK BASED AFRO-POP ARTISTE

Zafi B

Eugy

Areatha Anderson

Tinchy Stryder

Prince Rapid

Fuse ODG

Stormzy

NSG

23. BEST UK GOSPEL SONG

Amazing God - Sonnie Badu

We Love You - Louisa Annan

Yebe Duru - Nhyira Hemaa

Jesus the Reason for the Season - Kwame Amponsah

Bisa Awurade - Betty Acheampong

Work In Progress - Diana Antwi Hamilton

24. BEST UK BASED GOSPEL ARTISTE

Sonnie Badu

Mama Fausty

Ohemaa Jackie

Antwi Diana Hamilton

Louisa Annan

Nhyira Hemaa

Osei Kofi

Kwame Amponsah

Betty Acheampong

Ohene Darko

25. BEST UK BASED MUSIC VIDEO

Tina - Fuse ODG ft. Angel

New Girl - Reggie N Bollie

Pinga - Jaij Hollands ft NSG

B.A.D (Best Achieving Don) - Mr Silva

Watch Nobody - Atumpan ft. Paigey Cakey

26. UK BASED GHANAIAN INTERNATIONAL ARTISTE

Fuse ODG

Tinchy Stryder

Sonnie Badu

Reggie N Bollie

Lethal Bizzle

Stormzy

Media partners are New African TV, MUSIGA, Ghana Music.com, Afrobeats Radio, Hot Digital Online Radio, George Britton.com, Loggy Entertainment and Rhapsody Management.

Do not hesitate to contact us on 0044 07894941667, 0044 07984855999 or 0044 7581 199188 and in Ghana 0244844234 or 0244574854.

For more info email: [email protected]

Official website: www.ghanamusicawardsuk.com

Twitter: ghmusicawardauk

Instagram: ghmusicawardsuk

YouTube: Ghana Music Awards UK

Hashtags: #ghanamusicawardsuk2016 #ghawardsuk2016 #ghwardsuk2016