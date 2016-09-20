1st Ghana Music Awards UK Nominations 2016: See the Full List of Nominees
It’s been a big year for Ghanaian music worldwide, and it’s time to celebrate that. The first 2016 Ghana Music Awards UK put together by Alordia Promotion & West Coast UK Entertainment team are just days away, and many of the biggest names in the music industry — including Stonebwoy, R2Bees, Reggie N Bollie and more — are slated to be in attendance.
Dozens of artists from a wide variety of genres, including Afrobeats, Gospel, Highlife, Hiplife, Hiphop, Reggae and Dancehall, are nominated for awards. Shatta Wale, Sarkodie and EL are currently leading the polls, with several nominations each, but who will be taking home highly coveted statuettes on November 5th, is anyone’s guess.
The night’s biggest award — ‘Artiste of the Year’ — will be a race between Shatta Wale, Nero X, SP Kofi Sarpong, Mr. Eazi, Stonebwoy, Bisa Kdei and Sarkodie.
Other artists nominated include Fuse ODG, Kwamz & Flava, Diana Hamilton, Diamond Platnumz, Reggie N Bollie, Keche, Mista Flava,Wizkid, Omar Sterling and more.
The show will feature 26 categories that will be awarded.
The event dubbed is "Recognising the achievements of our musicians” will feature Ghanaian culture and live entertainment.
Before the 2016 Ghana Music Awards — which air live from GAUMONT PALACE (Dominion Center) on November 5th at 8 pm for the categories of UK Based Ghanaian International Artiste of the Year, Most Popular Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Artiste of the Year can vote at this link - Click here to vote or follow link here - http://www.theghanamusicawardsuk.com/voting/index.php/529954?lang=en
The event will be held on Saturday, November 5th, 2016 starting 8pm. The venue for the show is Gaumont Palace formerly known as Dominion Centre, 9 The Broadway Wood Green London N22 6DS.
Tickets are already selling £20 (Standard), £30 (VIP Upstairs sitting) and £40 (VIP Front Row sitting). Tickets can also be purchased online here - http://www.theghanamusicawardsuk.com/tickets.html
Below is a full list of artists nominated for awards at the 1st 2016 Ghana Music Awards UK:
1. AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Patoranking
Fally Ipupa
Davido
AKA
Wizkid
Diamond Platnumz
Olamide
Tekno
2. BEST CLUB DJ OF THE YEAR
DJ Bibi
DJ Fiifi
DJ Invisible
DJ Sawa
DJ Billy
DJ Chris Vibez
3. GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR
Hour by Hour - SP Kofi Sarpong ft. Joyce Blessing
M'asem (Yoboyo) - Kofi Gyan
Wowo Nkwa Wo Wo Ade3 - Mary Owusu
Hyebre Sesafo - Obaapa Christy
Wafom Kwan - Patience Nyarko
Aporsor - Nicholas Omane Acheampong
4. GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Obaapa Christy
Nicholas Omane Acheampong
Joe Mettle
SP Kofi Sarpong
Patience Nyarko
Preachers
5. NEW ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Nero X
Kofi Kinaata
Wisa
Atom
Mr. Eazi
Nii Funny
6. MUSIC PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
Mobeatz - Skolom
Bisa Kdei - Brother Brother
Kaywa - Mansa
Beatz Dakay - Mightylele
Dr. Ray - Yewo Krom
Kin Dee - Susuka
The Maker - Chop Kiss
7. BEST MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
MzVee - Hold Me Now
Joey B - U And Me
Obrafour - Nkontompo
YaaYaa - Dumb Drum
Edem - Girlfriend
Teephlow ft. Sarkodie - The Warning
Mr Eazi ft. Sarkodie - Anointing
Becca ft. Bisa Kdei - Hwe
VVIP ft. Samini - Dogo Yaro
8. BEST GROUP OF THE YEAR
VVIP
R2Bees
Keche
4x4
9. BEST RAPPER OF THE YEAR
EL
Guru
Yaa Pono
M.anifest
Pappy Kojo
Flowking Stone
Obrafour
Edem
Sarkodie
Omar Sterling
10. HIPLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR
Atom - Yewo krom
EL - Koko
Wisa - Ekikimi ft. Luther
VVIP - Skolom ft. Sena Dagadu
Guru - Pooley Swag
Mr. Eazi - Hollup
11. HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR
Bisa Kdei - Mansa
R2Bees - Makoma
Bisa Kdei - Brother Brother
Kofi Kinaata - Susuka
Ofori Amponsah - Alewa ft Sarkodie
Kwabena Kwabena - Tua Mu Daa
12. HIGHLIFE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Bisa Kdei
Afriyie
Ofori Amponsah
Nero X
Kwabena Kwabena
13. MOST POPULAR SONG OF THE YEAR.
Mansa - Bisa Kdei
Brother Brother - Bisa Kdei
Go Higher - Stonebwoy
Ekikimi - Wisa ft. Luther
Baby (Chop Kiss) - Shatta Wale
Yewo Krom - Atom ft. Jhunea
Susuka - Kofi Kinaata
Kakai - Shatta Wale
14. REGGAE / DANCEHALL SONG OF THE YEAR
Go Higher - Stonebwoy
Enemies - Jupitar ft Sarkodie
Mightylele - Stonebwoy
Kakai - Shatta wale
Hold it - Shatta Wale
Pumpum - Rudebwoy Ranking ft Episode
15. REGGAE / DANCEHALL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Stonebwoy
Jupitar
Samini
Episode
Mzvee
Shatta wale
16. AFROBEATS ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Mr. Eazi
D-Cryme
Pappy Kojo
Kofi Kinaata
R2Bees
Wisa
17. BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Mr. Eazi ft. Efya - Skin Tight
VVIP ft. Sena Dagadu - Skolom
Sarkodie ft. Akwaboah - Mewu
Pappy Kojo ft. Sarkodie - Aye Late
Wisa ft. Luther - Ekikimi
D-Cryme ft. Sarkodie - Koko Sakora
Mr Eazi ft. Eugy - Dance For Me
Jupitar ft. Sarkodie - Enemies
Becca ft. Bisa Kdei - Hwe
18. ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Mary - Sarkodie
Elom - EL
Breakthrough - Bisa Kdei
I Believe - SP Kofi Sarpong
After The Storm - Shatta Wale
Necessary Evil - Stonebwoy
Breaking News - Samini
19. ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Shatta Wale
Nero X
Sarkodie
Stonebwoy
Bisa Kdei
SP Kofi Sarpong
EL
Mr. Eazi
20. BEST UK BASED GROUP
Kwamz & Flava
Vibez Squad
NSG
Kraze
CXCV
IRAY MVNT
21. BEST UK BASED AFROBEATS ARTISTE
Jaij Hollands
Mista Silva
K Weezy
Scob Original
Charsey
Kwamz & Flava
22. BEST UK BASED AFRO-POP ARTISTE
Zafi B
Eugy
Areatha Anderson
Tinchy Stryder
Prince Rapid
Fuse ODG
Stormzy
NSG
23. BEST UK GOSPEL SONG
Amazing God - Sonnie Badu
We Love You - Louisa Annan
Yebe Duru - Nhyira Hemaa
Jesus the Reason for the Season - Kwame Amponsah
Bisa Awurade - Betty Acheampong
Work In Progress - Diana Antwi Hamilton
24. BEST UK BASED GOSPEL ARTISTE
Sonnie Badu
Mama Fausty
Ohemaa Jackie
Antwi Diana Hamilton
Louisa Annan
Nhyira Hemaa
Osei Kofi
Kwame Amponsah
Betty Acheampong
Ohene Darko
25. BEST UK BASED MUSIC VIDEO
Tina - Fuse ODG ft. Angel
New Girl - Reggie N Bollie
Pinga - Jaij Hollands ft NSG
B.A.D (Best Achieving Don) - Mr Silva
Watch Nobody - Atumpan ft. Paigey Cakey
26. UK BASED GHANAIAN INTERNATIONAL ARTISTE
Fuse ODG
Tinchy Stryder
Sonnie Badu
Reggie N Bollie
Lethal Bizzle
Stormzy
Media partners are New African TV, MUSIGA, Ghana Music.com, Afrobeats Radio, Hot Digital Online Radio, George Britton.com, Loggy Entertainment and Rhapsody Management.
