A kumasi based movie producer cum radio presenter Eric Adu has descended heavily on movie stars who have endorsed the Candidature of His Excellency John Dramani Mahama second term bid.

According to him these industry players are endorsing the president because of greediness.

Eric Adu known in the industry as pawpaw shew reacting to the latest reports that section of the industry players in kumasi have been given a brand new Chevrolet cars from the President through the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts .

Pawpaw shew addressing the issue on his program dubbed Boss Countdown on Boss Fm in kumasi subjected these players into serious ridicul .

On his program, he made mention of few stars who have been given the cars íncluding the likes of Bill Asamoah, Michael Afrane, Christiana Awuni and Kwadwo Asare Bediako.

He described the aforementioned stars as persons who have sold their conscionce at the cheapest level. "Person like Michael Afrane ,as a senior most player how can you stoop so low for this small car."

The furious presenter further threw verbal punches on these stars and insighted the public against them.He called on the movie lovers in kumasi not to Patronize on movies that features these icons.