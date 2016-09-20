Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Music News | 20 September 2016 14:26 CET

Listen Up - Lil Win And MzVee Cant Think Far On "Pidgintoi"

By Bossu Kule

Dancehall songstress MzVee has joined the list of artistes on the I Dont Think Far cypher. Being the first female to ride on the beat, MzVee on the song seems to be making fun of fellow dancehall artistes; Kaakie and AK Songstress.

The world has witnessed and enjoyed different versions of the I Dont Think Far cypher. Musicians on the cypher so far include Kwaw Kese, Zack, Medikal, Opanka, Stay Jay, Strongman, Sherry Boss, Guru, Flowking Stone, Yaa Pono, Sprmy, Top Kay and Young Chorus.

MzVee and Lil Win titles this collaboration Pidgintoi - and the full audio will be out this Friday, the 23rd of this month.

For the meantime, enjoy the snippet from below... DoesICare?

