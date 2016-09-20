Joyce Ababio Holds Graduation

Fashion students of the Joyce Ababio College of Creative Design (JACCD) made a bold fashion statement as forces to reckon with in Ghana's fashion industry, wowing fashion enthusiasts with their amazing designs last week.

This was at the school's 2016 graduation ceremony held on Saturday with a runway event at the school's premises opposite the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

It was under the theme: 'Fashion Face-Off; Couture & Avant-Garde' and attracted major stakeholders in the fashion industry, including Ken Attoh, Creative Director at Sparrow Productions and Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture & Creative Arts, Dzifa Gomashie.

The outgoing students showcased various stunning and exceptional designs appropriate for various occasions such as red carpet events, church activities, conferences and more.

Overall, 160 students graduated in certificate course, including 154 fashion students and six graphic designers. The most outstanding students went to Mercy Elorm Dansu and Priscilla Scott-Obaro, while Jonathan Djieagu took the Vlisco Designer Competition Award at the ceremony.

The Joyce Ababio College of Creative Design is a creative design institution launched in 2013 in Accra, Ghana, by top fashion designer, Mrs Joyce Ababio. She established and ran Vogue Style School of Fashion and Design for 17 years. Transitioning into Joyce Ababio College of Creative Design (JACCD) for the past three years, it is a new design and an independent private institution running programmes in Fashion Design and Graphic Design and Entrepreneurship. Currently, it has trained thousands of young fashion designers across the continent.

