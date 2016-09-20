Arnold Missing On Entertainment Review

NEWS-ONE has picked credible signals that Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, editor of the Razz newspaper and a popular creative arts pundit with a huge following and credibility, may not be returning to Peace FM Entertainment Review as a pundit.

Mr Asamoah-Baidoo has remained as a regular pundit on the show for the past 10 years until the last two months when he declined commenting on an issue raised on the show by the host, Kwesi Aboagye.

The host, unhappy that Arnold had declined comment, ended the live show midway and the guest has since not been invited to the show.

NEWS-ONE has concluded behind-the-scene investigations and would this week put out the story, full of interesting revelations.