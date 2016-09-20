Lord Paper Sorry Over Sexually Explicit Video

Musician Lord Paper, born Michael Takyi Frimpong, yesterday rendered an unqualified apology to Ghanaians for using sexually explicit images to project his music career.

According to him, he did that out of “hunger” even though he knew it was an immoral act, promising “it won't happen again.”

Lord's apology came weeks after he got the entertainment industry talking about his 'sexually explicit' video for his song titled 'Awurama'.

On Monday, he released a song titled 'Pono'. The song was supposed to be accompanied by another sexually suggestive video, but he called it off though its images were already released on Saturday.

“I changed my mind, I think it's time I end it. I wanted to prove a point and I think I already have. The industry should try and create a platform for the underground artistes, so we don’t have to pull stunts to get attention. I apologise to Ghanaians for the immoral act even though it’s art, I’m actually a good kid. I respect my country and the morality of the country… I promise it won’t happen again. I was supposed to drop a video today but looking at the explicit nature of it, I personally think it’s enough. I’m not dropping it anymore but I promise to shoot a mind-blowing video with Yaa Pono on the remix so people can actually see the creativity… I promise to bring good music for Ghanaians to enjoy and see me as a good artiste and not a good porn star,” he said.

“And I'm not gay; I’m straight but respect freedom of choice. Thanks to Trigmatic for his advice this morning, I’m listening to you brother… I’m actually a rapper and when a rapper starts singing means he’s been hungry for long… The hungrier you become, the more you explore your talent. I’ve dropped three songs after 'Awurama'. 'Sika Duro', 'North-K Guy' and the new one, 'Pono' which has Yaa Pono on the remix. You guys are still yet to see the other side of Lord-Paper the North K-Guy… Shout out to North-K… And to all the underground artistes, if you don't have money for studio recordings, just come to North-K MMC Studio, I got your back Michael Takyi Frimpong, aka Lord-Paper,” he added.

By Francis Addo (Twitter: @fdee50Email: [email protected] )