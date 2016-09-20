A-Plus Predicts NDC Defeat

Controversial hiplife artiste, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A-Plus, has predicted a defeat for the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2016 general elections.

According to him, the Mahama-led NDC administration is no more attractive because the rank and file of the NDC have lost their integrity and confidence.

The hiplife artiste who has a number of hit songs to his credit hinted that the NDC is currently fighting to redeem its sinking image because the electorate have lost total interest in the party and its leadership.

The controversial artiste told BEATWAVES in a chat that the Mahama-led NDC has failed Ghanaians and also brought untold hardship on Ghanaians, adding Ghanaians are not ready to vote for the NDC again.

He stressed that since Ghanaians can no longer endure the economic hardship being created by the NDC, they should vote the NDC party out of office.

The hiplife artiste, however, called on the electorate to vote out the NDC in order to give Ghanaians the needed change in this year's elections.

A few weeks ago, A-Plus released a hit single titled 'Abɛn Bɛ Bom', in which he criticised the NDC government for plunging the nation into poor economic status and for looting state coffers for their selfish gain.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Bright Kwasi Asempa on Yen Nsempa Morning Show on Onua 95.1 FM, the controversial singer disclosed that “I am against the NDC winning the December 7 elections and I feel the NPP should be given a chance to be assessed by Ghanaians. I will say I am against the NDC winning the election.”

He continued… “We will have to always put the politicians on check because they are always scared to be voted out of office so the only way to get them on their feet is to put pressure on them to deliver their promises.”

When asked about the response he has got from writing satirical songs since 2001, he revealed, “From 2001, the responses are many.

I have done many songs, not only during election year though some of the songs coincide with elections and some of the songs were done because of the pressure from the fans.”

By George Clifford Owusu