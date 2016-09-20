Joy Prime, Korea Sign Partnership Agreement

From Left-Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong, Abdulai Awudu, Lyeo Woon-Ki and Mincheol Shin in a pose.

Joy Prime, a subsidiary of the Multimedia Group, and the Embassy of the Republic of South Korea, have signed a partnership agreement to give viewers more compelling Korean drama content and entertainment.

Joy Prime is the newest of channels on the Multi TV platform which started transmission on March 1, 2016 with the sole purpose of providing prime entertainment for the family.

Some popular Korean drama series aired so far include Lee San and Jewel In The Palace which have become the favourite of Ghanaians.

Present at the signing ceremony were the South Korean Ambassador, Lyeo Woon-Ki; the Consul, Mincheol Shin; Programmes Director of Multi TV, Abdulai Awudu, and the Channel Manager of Joy Prime, Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong.

Mr Woon-Ki, speaking at the signing ceremony, said, “The Republic of Ghana and the Republic of South Korea have enjoyed fruitful and mutually beneficial relationship over the years and today's ceremony is to further deepen the relationship and forge long-term collaboration on content and entertainment.”

Mr Shin believes this strategic cooperation would see the two organisations combine efforts and share resources in order to exchange cultures and entertain Ghanaians better.

Mr Awudu, on his part, said the agreement is “historic in the sense that we are demonstrating a spirit in which the diplomatic community interacts with the private sector to create a cultural exchange that is beneficial to both parties.”

Ms Sarpong added, “We see the opportunity, and I think the rest is a benefit to advertisers and consumers.”

Joy Prime is available in Ghana and across West Africa via free to air DTT Platform, DSTV Channel 281, GoTV Channel 180 and also available via satellite on the MultiTV digi box.