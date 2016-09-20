

3FM's presenter, Miriam Osei Agyemang, says she is elated to have been nominated for the Radio Mid-morning Show category at the 2016 Radio and Television Personality (RTP) Awards.

The silky voice hostess of Ghana's trending mid-morning radio show has made a remarkable impact on the airwaves with Urban Blend on 3FM 92.7MHz which is designed to be educative and interactive.

“I can't describe how I feel to have been nominated for this category and I believe hard work really pays off eventually,” she said on Friday, September 16.

“Working with my able team of producers has been very key to how far of an impact the Urban Blend Show has made and I would like to take this opportunity to say a big 'Thank you' to them all.

“Special thanks go to my listeners out there and I really appreciate their contribution to the Urban Blend Show,” Miriam added.

The nominees unveiling ceremony took place at the Alisa Hotel in Accra last Thursday evening.

The RTP Awards recognises outstanding media personalities whose work show exemplary leadership towards building a vision and a future for Ghana's media platform. The sixth edition of the award scheme will take place on Saturday, October 22, 2016.