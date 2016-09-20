We are still relevant in gospel music industry - Diana Hopeson

Ace gospel musician Diana Hopeson, formerly Diana Akiwumi says veteran gospel musicians, including herself, are still relevant.

The former president of Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) believes that they can equally deliver whenever they are called upon to perform.

Mrs Hopeson who has released ‘Aseda’ which features Okyeame Kwame after Diana Hopeson, after 10 years, has promised to release a new song every three months and she is hoping to launch her tenth album next year.

She says she and other gospel musicians like Mary Ghansah, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Tagoe Sisters among others should not be overlooked by corporate bodies when booking artistes for events.

Speaking on TIG Show with Franky5 on Hitz FM Sunday, Mrs Hopeson, who has been in the gospel industry for some 25 years, said age is not a barrier because they still have the talent and are on top of their game.

She noted that veteran gospel musicians are always poised for action but was quick to admit that they may not necessarily match the energy of the new crop of gospel musicians.

Mrs Hopeson has set her sights on grooming new talents for the Ghanaian gospel music industry. She, therefore, appealed to pastors, churches and cooperate bodies to assist her with some instruments to train budding musicians.

Asked about why MUSIGA has always been criticised by the public and some musicians, she stated that it is unfortunate for people tag the leadership as thieves and that they mismanage resources.

She challenged people making those allegations to back them with evidence. She advised people fond of insulting and lambasting MUSIGA for no reason to desist from the act.

She believes MUSIGA is not thriving because some of the musicians who have been assigned roles at the Union are not qualified hence the deficiency.

Mrs Hopeson thinks the current president Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour) is also doing his bit to help build the Union.