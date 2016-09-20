Rhoda Wilson Grabs Historic BEFFTA UK Nominations

Stars and dignitaries gathered in Mayfair on the 1st of September for the 8th annual BEFFTA UK press and nomination launch where the official final nominations were revealed. The the awards which honors excellence in media, arts, journalism and crafts, unveiled African nominees like, Shatta Wale, Yemi Alade, Efya, Tiwa Savage, Zahara, Victoria Kimani and many more.

However the toast of the Night was Nigerian-British movie producer, Rhoda Wilson; who was nominated in two categories.

Rhoda Wilson who has a background as a TV presenter was nominated for best producer for her hit TV series, "Housewives and Girlfriends", which also grabbed a nomination for best TV series.

Speaking to YFM's Official Kwame, Rhoda Wilson spoke about her setbacks and challenges while making the nominated TV series and also expressed excitement for being the first Nollywood–UK production to be nominated for the awards.

"When we did housewives and girlfriends, if I tell you the challenges we went through, you'd not believe. Everybody said it couldn't be done", Rhoda said as she went on to encourage listeners of the interview to be tenacious and aim for higher heights.

Rhoda announced her decision to work with more Ghanaian actors in upcoming productions, as she had already worked with a few Ghanaians including Van Vicker on Housewives and Girlfriends.





