Sherlock actress Amanda Abbington has claimed her purse was stolen from under her seat while she was collecting a prize at the Emmy Awards.

The star said the purse went missing while she was on stage and doing subsequent interviews.

Abbington tweeted: “We went up to collect the Emmy, did some press, came back to my seat and [someone] had nicked my purse from under my seat.”

The Los Angeles Police Department said they had no information about a theft.

Neither the Emmys or the Microsoft Theatre, where the event was held, have yet commented.

Sherlock: The Abominable Bride won the prize for outstanding television movie at Sunday night’s ceremony at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

Abbington is married to her Sherlock co-star Martin Freeman

Abbington, who appears as Mary Morstan in the series, said her driving licence and phone were both in the purse.

One of her followers suggested: “Perhaps it accidentally got kicked away from under the chair and then someone handed it in to staff?”

But Abbington responded: “No, I hung around until everyone had left the auditorium. Nothing there.”

