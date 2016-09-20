Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Nollywood Media | 20 September 2016 09:37 CET

I Need A Husband In Order To Start Having Regular Sex -Linda Ikeji

Source: porscheclassy.com

One of Nigeria’s top bloggers, Linda Ikeji has revealed a shocking wish to herself as she turns 36 today.

According to her, a man is needed in her life in order to start having regular sex.

“I turn a year older today, September 19th; and I can’t tell you guys how grateful I am for the life I have. I may not have everything I want yet… but I have more than I thought was even possible and for that I am thankful.

“I am thankful for my family, friends, all LIB readers, and well-wishers.

“My prayer as I turn 36 today, is to find an amazing guy soon, settle down, have a bunch of kids and continue to live, impact my world and make a difference. Please say a prayer for me! I mean it!

“Massive hug and plenty kisses.”
With her accomplishments, she is, in the eyes of many, not yet a complete woman. So as she adds another year to her age, she has openly voiced her desire.

Nollywood Media

The dead donot know that they are dead but the living.
By: Diliza
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img