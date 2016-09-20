Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
Nollywood Media | 20 September 2016 09:37 CET

I Need A Husband In Order To Start Having Regular Sex -Linda Ikeji

Source: porscheclassy.com

One of Nigeria’s top bloggers, Linda Ikeji has revealed a shocking wish to herself as she turns 36 today.

According to her, a man is needed in her life in order to start having regular sex.

“I turn a year older today, September 19th; and I can’t tell you guys how grateful I am for the life I have. I may not have everything I want yet… but I have more than I thought was even possible and for that I am thankful.

“I am thankful for my family, friends, all LIB readers, and well-wishers.

“My prayer as I turn 36 today, is to find an amazing guy soon, settle down, have a bunch of kids and continue to live, impact my world and make a difference. Please say a prayer for me! I mean it!

“Massive hug and plenty kisses.”
With her accomplishments, she is, in the eyes of many, not yet a complete woman. So as she adds another year to her age, she has openly voiced her desire.

Nollywood Media

npp failed to rule and they wii fail again
By: jay
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img