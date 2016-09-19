Photos From The Premiere Of 93 Days At The Rock Cathedral
The highly anticipated movie, ’93 Days’ officially premiered in Nigeria on Tuesday, 13th September 2016at The Rock Cathedral, Lagos. The star studded event kicked off with a press conference followed by the screening of the movie.
Present at the premiere were celebrities, dignitaries, government officials, filmmakers and media personalities.
During the ceremony, a beautiful rendition of the Nigerian anthem was done by Nwando Omosebi and the American anthem by Chee Okebalama.
Speaking on 93 Days, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, the Senior Pastor of all House on the Rock Churches said, “We salute the entire cast of 93 days - Bimbo Akintola, Danny Glover, Tim Reid, Gideon Okeke, Tina Mba, Bimbo Manuel, Charles Okafor, Keppy Ekpenyong Bassey, Somekele Idhalama, Adebola Williams, Alastair Mackenzie and others for delivering a stellar performance and reliving, for our viewing pleasure, the gut-wrenching 93-day race against time”.
Producers of the movie, Bolanle Austen-Peters, Dotun Olakunri and Steve Gukas who is also the director were elated about creating a movie that tells the story. “I am attracted to things that the show the best of Nigeria. Nigeria is never shown in a good light and I believe we should tell our story anytime we have the opportunity” – Steve Gukas, Producer/Director, 93 Days.
The event ended with the presentation of awards to those whose collaborative effort saved Nigeria from a national catastrophe. They include The Lagos State Government, Dr Ada Igonoh, Dr Morris Ibeawuchi, The Lagos State Commissioner of Health; Dr Jide Idris, Yaba Mainland Hospital, First Consultant Hospital, Late Nurse Justina Ejelonu and Late Dr Stella Adadevoh.
93 Days is currently showing in cinemas nationwide.
