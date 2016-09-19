I was better wee smoker than Lazy Dog - Lord Kenya

Former “rap heavyweight champion,” Lord Kenya has confessed to being a “better weed smoker than his colleague rapper and now Pastor, Lazy Dog.

Lord Kenya now turned an evangelist revealed that he was addicted to alcohol for about 14 years before God saved him and he became a minister.

He said he is praying for a lot of Ghanaian entertainers whom he used to smoke and engaged in all the bad practices with for God to deliver them from it.

In an interview with Abusua FM, Lord Kenya said “I was an alcoholic for about 14 years…I did cocaine for about 11 or 12 years...One way or the other, I started selling my cars and properties. I lost most of my money and when I look back now, I wish I had seen Christ earlier.”

“It is a fact that some entertainers are doing drugs. We were doing it together. I was doing weed and cocaine with some of them and most of them are now doing it. They are still in there,” Lord Kenya disclosed.

Evangelist Lord Kenya, who revealed recently that some Ghanaian celebrities may be called to do the work of God in the not so distant future says he has most of them on his prayer list.

He said, “I used to smoke wee with Lazy Dog, but he was not a good smoker…he comes and goes while I spent my day at the wee smoking base.”