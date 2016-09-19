Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
General News | 19 September 2016 19:07 CET

I was better wee smoker than Lazy Dog - Lord Kenya

By abusuafmonline

Former “rap heavyweight champion,” Lord Kenya has confessed to being a “better weed smoker than his colleague rapper and now Pastor, Lazy Dog.

Lord Kenya now turned an evangelist revealed that he was addicted to alcohol for about 14 years before God saved him and he became a minister.

He said he is praying for a lot of Ghanaian entertainers whom he used to smoke and engaged in all the bad practices with for God to deliver them from it.

In an interview with Abusua FM, Lord Kenya said “I was an alcoholic for about 14 years…I did cocaine for about 11 or 12 years...One way or the other, I started selling my cars and properties. I lost most of my money and when I look back now, I wish I had seen Christ earlier.”

“It is a fact that some entertainers are doing drugs. We were doing it together. I was doing weed and cocaine with some of them and most of them are now doing it. They are still in there,” Lord Kenya disclosed.

Evangelist Lord Kenya, who revealed recently that some Ghanaian celebrities may be called to do the work of God in the not so distant future says he has most of them on his prayer list.

He said, “I used to smoke wee with Lazy Dog, but he was not a good smoker…he comes and goes while I spent my day at the wee smoking base.”

General News

THE THICKNESS OF YOUR EXCREMENT SHALL TELL HOW HEAVY YOU HAVE EATEN.
By: TIMOTHY TETTEH
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img