Mahama Paper Is NDC ‘official’ Song

Whether Dancehall musician Shatta Wale sells it or not, the National Democratic Congress(NDC) has laid claim to his Mahama Paper as its ‘official’ song.

Just as they did at their campaign launch in Cape Coast a couple of months ago, Mahama Paper was the toast for activities within and outside the Coronation Park, Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo Region during the launch of the NDC’s manifesto in Sunyani over the weekend.

Shatta Wale had stated earlier that he would not sell the song to any political party and that Mahama Paper was created for his fans.

The highest point of the use of the song was when President John Mahama who was seen miming anytime the song was played, danced with his Vice President Kwesi Amissah Arthur and the First Lady, Mrs Lordina Mahama just after the launch of the manifesto on the podium.

President Mahama was the only dancer of the day who was able to bend to his knee level, a move that captivated the crowd.

Mahama Paper started ‘blasting’ on Friday, September 16, when NDC branded pick up vehicles with loud speakers mounted in their buckets were heard playing loudly through almost all the principal streets of the Sun City.

Even before the President could exhibit his dance skills, his Communications Minister, Dr Edward Omane Boamah, surprised many in the crowd when he bust some moves with an octogenarian ladywhich attracted a thunderous applause.

The two danced so well and for a very long time that the First Lady called the old lady, commended and dashed her some money. Earlier in the morning of Saturday, the Graphic Showbiz team chanced on a group of some young ladies and gentlemen who defied the heavy downpour and danced to the tunes of Mahama Paper from their speakers mounted at the bucket of the branded vehicles.

They call themselves “Street Campaign For Mahama” with some of them carrying placards indicating the good works of John Mahama. According to their Operations Director, Mr Kwame Sawadji, they comb the length and breadth of the country explaining to anyone they meet on the street the reason why they should vote for President Mahama.

He said they do this and explain to people one on one while others also attract attention through dancing.