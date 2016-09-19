If Joe Frazier releases another hit song; I will quit music - Nana Boroo

Musician Nana Boroo, born Nana Osei Bonsu, has dared that he will quit music should veteran hiplife artiste, Joe Frazier release another hit song.

The ‘Aha Yede’ hit maker believes that Joe Frazier, known for the song ‘Shee Shee’, currently does not have what it takes to release another hit song.

Nana Boroo made the declaration while reacting to comments made by the veteran hiplife artiste that some artistes, including Stay Jay, Atumpan and Nana Boro, are no longer relevant because Ghanaians have lost interest in Azonto songs.

Not amused by the comments, Nana Boroo, in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM Monday with KMJ, said he is still relevant and he still makes money from his old songs, including his smash hit single ‘Aha Yede’.

“If you are telling me I’m Azonto artiste that is why I’m not relevant then you have no fact. Even my one hit song ‘Aha Yede’ is an evergreen song. The song is like five years now and I’m still chopping from it so what is Joe Frazier or whoever he calls himself saying?” the peeved Tema-based artiste stressed.

He slammed Joe Frazier, who said he used to respect as a senior brother, for jabbing artistes without facts.

Laying the facts bare, Nana Boroo, said his ‘Aha Yede’ song has taken him “to places I never thought of and I can choose not to do any song again but I won’t be hungry. Maybe he wants the fame that is why he is doing that.”

To him, he feels really disrespected. He noted that he would have taken the jabs in good faith if had come from artistes like Obrafour and Okyeame Kwame, who he says are still relevant in the music scene.

“But looking at him, he is kind of weak in the system. Instead of him thinking of how he can get a hit song, he is using his precious time to say these things. I can bet with him, if he gets any hit song, I will stop music,” Nana Boroo added.

