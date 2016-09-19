Manifesto: NDC's plans for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) over the weekend outlined its plans for Ghana’s Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts sector as it seeks the mandate of Ghanaians to lead the country for the next four years.

The party unveiled its plans for the sector at a mammoth gathering of party supporters official manifesto launch at the Sunyani Coronation Park.

President John Mahama, last Tuesday night, highlighted the NDC will in its next term of government, will establish a Provident Fund for aging artistes.

The establishment of the fund, the president noted is part of plans to provide better living condition for the aging artistes when they retire.

President Mahama, as part of the highlights of the NDC manifesto presentation, also hinted that the NDC government will set up a film village in partnership with the private sector.

The full manifesto also outlines the establishment of a Creative Arts Council which will be provided with a Secretariat.

The party also said it will create access and improve roads and other infrastructure leading to major tourism sites such as Kakum National Park in the Central Region, Wli Falls in the Volta Region and the Boti Falls and Kintampo Falls all in the Brong-Ahafo Region.

Read NDC’s manifesto for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts below:

TOURISM, CULTURE AND CREATIVE ARTS:

Our Achievements

The NDC government has undertaken the following:

Completed the construction of the Accra Visitors Information Centre (AVIC) as a one-stop shop for tourism information;

Released GH¢1million to Creative Arts Practitioners and mandated the Ghana Culture Forum to disburse same;

Ratified seven UNESCO Conventions to ensure that the sector receives international recognition and support for its development;

Concluded preparatory works for the redevelopment of the stretch of land from the Osu Castle to the Arts Centre into a world class tourism centre to be known as the Marine Drive;

Encouraged the use of everyday local wear to promote our culture, create employment and market opportunities for producers and entrepreneurs;

Established the Tourism Development Fund and directed its utilisation to facilitate financing of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts programmes for the development of the sector.

OUR COMMITMENT

(2017-2021)

We will

Increase the sector’s contribution to GDP and foreign exchange earnings, as well as provide sustainable employment and incomes;

Resource the Ghana Tourism Authority to step up supervision, inspection and licensing of tourism enterprises, as well as develop standards for new tourism enterprises;

Complete the construction of the National Science and Technology Museum;

Promote conference, package and medical tourism;

Redesign the Efua Sutherland Children’s Park on the lines of Kumasi Rattray Park to enhance tourist activities at the park as a theme park for children;

Continue the redevelopment of the Marine Drive Project in partnership with key stakeholders;

Create access and improve roads and other infrastructure leading to major tourism sites such as Kakum National Park in the Central Region, Wli Falls in the Volta Region and the Boti Falls and Kintampo Falls in the Brong-Ahafo Region;

Rejuvenate Panafest, Emancipation Day and other internationally focused festivals;

Accord export status to tourism by granting the sector the benefits and concessions available under the EXIM Ghana;

Establish additional District Tourism Offices to decentralize tourism administration in the country;

Improve collection of the Tourism Levy to support on-going tourism programmes and projects;

Complete all ongoing rehabilitation of regional centres of National Culture;

Strengthen national festivals of arts and culture, regional and national drama festivals for schools and colleges, and youth and children’s cultural programmes and festivals;

Organise international exchange programmes for creative arts practitioners to enhance collaboration and improve the capacity of Ghanaian creative artistes;

Develop modalities to harness the potential of the chieftaincy institution for national development.

Establish a Creative Arts Council and provide it with a Secretariat;

Enhance the operations of the Creative Arts Funding Pool, which was commenced with GHC1m in November 2015 with diversified sources of funding;

Commence a Provident Fund for ageing artistes;

Facilitate the establishment of a ‘Film Village’ in partnership with the private sector.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ernest Dela Aglanu (Twitter: @delaXdela / email: [email protected] )