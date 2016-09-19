Funny Face To Launch Music Album

Funny Face is set to launch his first ever album come September 21 at the West Hills Mall, Weija.

The comedian, who is also an actor and musician, noted the event would start at exactly 10 am and is packed with so much entertaining activities.

He mentioned that, there were 11 songs on the album which featured the likes of Dcryme, Bisa K Dei, Gasmila, Shilo and D2 amongst others.

He called on all his fans to be present at the ceremony “because it is free”.

“Almost all the songs on the album are about animals. I love animals very much that is why I sing about them. I even have 14 dogs. The title of some of the songs include, Agama lizard, cow and chicken. Akonfem, Odobekumi, Dabodabo, Basaa and Aponkye amongst others”, he said.

Funny Face who shot to fame about eight years ago because of his amazing talent in comedy was featured in TV3’s sitcom titled “chorkortrotro” and is currently playing the role of “opeytey1” in the popular award winning television comic series, “cow and chicken” which also features actor and comedian Bismark- the joke.

The handsome entertainer, who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of swagon entertainment hails from Kwahu Abetifi.