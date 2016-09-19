Fashion entrepreneur awarded African Women Entrepreneurship Program fellowship

Siba Adom, a Ghanaian businesswoman and founder the fashion company, Chic by Siba, has been awarded the African Women Entrepreneurship Program fellowship.

The African Women's Entrepreneurship Program (AWEP) identifies to high potential women entrepreneurs across sub-Saharan Africa.

The three-week fellowship is awarded to small and medium business owners who are transforming their societies through economic development and social advocacy in their communities.

As a recipient of the AWEP fellowship, Ms. Adom is one of 32 African women entrepreneurs that will travel to the United States to attend professional development meetings and network with U.S. policy makers, companies, industry associations, nonprofit groups, and multilateral development organizations.

The three-week program allows the AWEP participants to share best practices, discuss common challenges and learn about the global economy and factors that lead to long-term business growth.

Speaking about the significance of the AWEP fellowship award, Ms. Adom remarked: “I feel very privileged to have been awarded this opportunity. I will make the most of it not just to boost my own business but also to help other women entrepreneurs benefit from the insights and networks that I gain through this AWEP award.”

Ms. Siba Adom was nominated and selected by the staff at the US Embassy in Ghana based on her entrepreneurial accomplishments, her potential to advance her business venture through the fellowship, and serve as a bridge builder between businesses in Ghana and the United States.

–

Source: Leading Ladies’ Network