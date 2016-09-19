Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
General News | 19 September 2016 09:36 CET

South African Kwaito legend Mandoza has died

By channel24.co.za

South African Kwaito star Mandoza has died. He was 38.

EWN reported the South African musician lost his battle to cancer on Sunday.

Mandoza's - whose real name is Mduduzi Tshabalala - family had confirmed he died after being taken to hospital on Sunday morning.

The 38-year-old was diagnosed with a brain tumor in May of last year.

Concern for Mandoza's health was raised after he was rushed to hospital twice in the space of two months.

When asked about his battle with brain cancer Mandoza's wife, Mpho explained what led to the diagnosis, saying that they had decided to seek medical attention when the star complained of severe headaches as well as a problem with his eye.

