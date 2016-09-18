Adinkra Abokes3m 3na 3mu Asekyer3 - History Of Adinkra & Its Symbolism
Advertisement
General News | 18 September 2016 17:06 CET

I'm single and searching for wife – Papa Nii

By ZionFelix

Veteran actor Pattington Papa Nii Papafio who is in his 50s says he has been single for close to five years now and is currently searching for a woman to marry.

Popularly known as aesophagus with a knack for big vocabulary in an interview with Hitz FM's MzGee said he did not take another wife after he walked out of his 30-year-old marriage five years ago.

Speaking on why he had to divorce his wife, Papa Nii who was not willing to disclose the cause of the breakup said it has nothing to do with his acting career.

According to him, the attitude of couples result in most marriage breakups but not the occupation of the partners adding they were incompatible so they had to go their separate ways.

He said the fact that his marriage to the mother of all his children failed does not mean the next one will also collapse.

“I’m looking for love, I’m looking for companionship," he disclosed.

"People have gone to first world war and failed, second world war and failed, third world war and failed but others have also gone to the first world and failed but succeeded at the second world war. Even others have succeeded after third world war so nothing shows that once you’ve failed, you will fail forever,” he added.

He laughed it off and answered in the affirmative when the interviewer asked about his ability to sexually satisfy his new lover considering his age.

Papa Nii is a father to four children; three boys and a girl with the eldest about 25 years old.

General News

It's better to see an apportunity in a calamity then to see a calamity in an opportunity
By: akoaso, hh .german
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img