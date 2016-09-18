Veteran actor Pattington Papa Nii Papafio who is in his 50s says he has been single for close to five years now and is currently searching for a woman to marry.

Popularly known as aesophagus with a knack for big vocabulary in an interview with Hitz FM's MzGee said he did not take another wife after he walked out of his 30-year-old marriage five years ago.

Speaking on why he had to divorce his wife, Papa Nii who was not willing to disclose the cause of the breakup said it has nothing to do with his acting career.

According to him, the attitude of couples result in most marriage breakups but not the occupation of the partners adding they were incompatible so they had to go their separate ways.

He said the fact that his marriage to the mother of all his children failed does not mean the next one will also collapse.

“I’m looking for love, I’m looking for companionship," he disclosed.

"People have gone to first world war and failed, second world war and failed, third world war and failed but others have also gone to the first world and failed but succeeded at the second world war. Even others have succeeded after third world war so nothing shows that once you’ve failed, you will fail forever,” he added.

He laughed it off and answered in the affirmative when the interviewer asked about his ability to sexually satisfy his new lover considering his age.

Papa Nii is a father to four children; three boys and a girl with the eldest about 25 years old.