General News | 18 September 2016 12:12 CET

I’ll Endorse Akufo-Addo Any Day – Dada KD

Source: Starrfmonline.com
Dada KD
Dada KD

Highlife artiste Dada KD has endorsed the presidential nominee of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akufo-Addo, and his running mate Dr Mahamudu Bawumia ahead of December’s presidential and legislative polls.

Speaking on Ayekoo Ayekoo on Accra100.5FM on Friday, September 16, the Ene Menye hit maker said officials and supporters of the NPP were not alone in the clamour for Nana Akufo-Addo to take the reins of government as majority of Ghanaians were banking their hope on the 72-year-old opposition leader to change the fortunes of the country.

According to him, any musician or actor that is affiliated to the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) receives a lot of flak from their families and friends, which in his view suggested the NDC was not a good party to associate with.

“…So I ask, why should I be affiliated to a party and get enemies and lose my source of revenue? So if everyone is endorsing Nana Akufo-Addo and believes he can bring positive change to better the lives of Ghanaians, then I am for him,” he told host Nana Romeo.

“I have not been paid, but from the bottom of my heart, I am endorsing Nana Akufo-Addo and his running mate Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to bring positive change to Ghanaians because there is so much miasma in the country,” adding: “I will endorse them anytime the two of them contest for any position.”

Dada KD is not the only musician to have endorsed Nana Akufo-Addo. Hiplife musicians Wisa and A-Plus, highlife singer Lucky Mensah and gospel artistes Cwesi Oteng have all endorsed Nana Akufo-Addo’s candidature ahead of the December polls.

Ghanaian judge ?...... Heavenly devil !
By: Adwoa Ayamba
