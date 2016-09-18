Stonebwoy, E.L, Amakye Dede And  Abrantee To Headline Ghana Music Week UK

Ghanaian Reggae and Dancehall star, and BET Award winner Stonebwoy will be headlining the first ever Ghana Music Week UK. Joining Stonebwoy on the bill is Capital Xtra’s veteran broadcaster and Afrobeats tastemaker Abrantee, who has been confirmed as the festival host and UK Ambassador.

The multiple award-winning musician Stonebwoy returns to the UK, for his very first headline performance, since being crowned ‘Best International Act’ at the 2015 BET Awards, where he beat the likes of Wizkid, Sarkodie and Yemi Alade, to the coveted award. With hits such as‘Go Higher’, ‘Mightylele’ and ‘Pull Up’, Stonebwoy is one of Africa’s most popular music exports.

Also headlining Ghana Music Week UK at the Indigo at The O2 is veteran Ghanaian musician and King of Highlife Amakye Dede. With a vibrant career spanning over four decades, and over 20 albums under his belt, Dede is a legend in World music, with many of his hits including ‘Iron Boy’ and ‘Dabi Dabi’, standing the test of time, and still shutting down parties all over the world in 2016.

The 2016 Vodafone Ghana Music Award ‘Artist of the Year’ and prolific Ghanaian rapper, producer E.L, will be joining the pair to headline at Ghana Music Week UK. E.Lrecently performed alongside Lauryn Hill at her sold out concert ‘Diaspora Calling’, an event hosted by Tidal X and Lauryn Hill celebrating the African Diaspora. E.L hits include ‘Shelele’ ‘Mi Naa Bo Po’ & ‘Koko’, with more acts and a few very special guests to be announced in the coming weeks, this event is not to be missed.

Already a staple fixture in Ghana’s music calendar, where it is now going into its fifth year,Ghana Music Week Uk is one of the biggest music festivals and conferences in Africa, and is fast becoming the biggest platform for music industry leaders, tastemakers and stakeholders of Ghanaian descent, not just in Ghana, but also in the diaspora, and across the world.

Having launched Ghana Music Week US in October last year, with a sold out concert festival at the legendary BB Kings in New York, the Musicians Union Of Ghana, in collaboration with the Ghana Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, and Fantasy Entertainment, have teamed up with the Ghana High Commission in London, to present the hugely anticipated Ghana Music Week UK.

