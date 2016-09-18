President John Mahama Is A "Magician" - Rex Omar

Rex Omar, a veteran highlife musician who is also a member of the Celebrities for Mahama group has in an exclusive video interview with Ghanapoliticsonline.com revealed that President John Mahama deserves four more years as the president of this nation because he has conjured magic over the past years.

According to Rex Omar when he was voting for John Mahama last four years, he never knew his performance as the President would be beyond expectation.

"There are so many evidences to attest to the fact that John Mahama is performing beyond expectation and based on these evidences I believe he deserves a second term" Rex Omar said at NDC Manifesto Launch In Sunyani

