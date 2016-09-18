I Don't Dress For Awards - Kofi Laing

Joy FM’s Kofi Laing says he doesn’t dress for recognition but for himself. One thing that the host of the late night Express and Celebrity Fashion presenter stands out for, is his style and panache. Thus a lot of people expected to see his name in the nominees list for the just ended Glitz African Style Awards.

In an interview , the “classic man” submits about the awards; “like Hello Magazine I think. Glitz Style Africa celebrates personalities from different walks of life and their commitment to style and fashion…I am the new kid on the block so most people don’t know me. I am still just over a year in this business and to be honest . I am sure they had a pool of talent to choose from.But by the way I love it when people love what I wear but I actually do it for myself more and not for recognition ”

Glitz Style Awards is an opportunity for the fashion industry to celebrate and promote the extraordinary creative talents in Ghana and Africa as a whole.

When asked what next for him in terms of his career, he discloses “hoping to make my late night show the most sought after in Ghana ….still continuing with my fashion show on TV which is in its 18th episode, I want to produce another documentary soon.”

Kofi, since bursting onto the Ghanaian media scenes has done 6 documentaries for Adom TV and Joy News Channel,all on Multi TV.

He currently runs a production firm Kings Crown media in Accra.