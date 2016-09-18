Lady Gaga’s first single in three years has missed the top 10 in the singles chart, debuting at number 12.

Perfect Illusion is the lead single from the singer’s forthcoming album Joanne, which is released next month.

The top four singles this week remained unchanged, with Closer by Chainsmokers holding the number one spot.

In contrast, the top four albums this week are all new entries – with Bastille’s Wild World debuting at number one.

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds were placed second with Skeleton Tree, while Live at the Hollywood Bowl by The Beatles debuted at number three.

The Fab Four’s album was released to coincide with the new documentary The Beatles: Eight Days A Week.

Top five albums Artist Title 1) Bastille Wild World 2) Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Skeleton Tree 3) The Beatles Live at the Hollywood Bowl 4) Meat Loaf Braver Than We Are 5) Ward Thomas Cartwheels Top five singles Artist Title 1) Chainsmokers feat Halsey Closer 2) DJ Snake feat Justin Bieber Let Me Love You 3) Major Lazer feat Justin Bieber and MØ Cold Water 4) Calum Scott Dancing On My Own 5) Sia feat. Kendrick Lamar The Greatest

Meat Loaf’s Braver Than We Are entered the album chart at number four, while last week’s number one – Cartwheels by Ward Thomas – dropped to number five.

New entries on this week’s singles chart include Say You Won’t Let Go by former X Factor winner James Arthur.

It marks Arthur’s first appearance on the singles chart since 2013, when two singles from his debut self-titled debut album made the top 20.

